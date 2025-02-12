Angels’ Anthony Rendon out long term because of upcoming hip surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have hip surgery and be out for an extended period, his latest injury setback since joining Los Angeles.

General manager Perry Minasian told reporters that Rendon will be out long term.

Rendon, in the sixth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract, has played in just 205 games over the past four seasons and has been on the injured list 12 times since 2021.

The Angels signed Rendon in 2020, a year after he batted .319 with 34 home runs and a big league-high 126 RBIs will helping the Washington Nationals win their first World Series title.

In 257 games with Los Angeles, he has hit just .242 with 22 home runs 125 RBIs. Rendon batted .290 with 136 homers and 546 RBIs in seven seasons with the Nationals.

