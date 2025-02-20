Angel and Elon host Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-14, 6-7 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-10, 7-5 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces Delaware after Jayda Angel scored 20 points in Elon’s 48-45 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Phoenix are 7-4 in home games. Elon is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-7 in conference matchups. Delaware averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Elon is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 62.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 61.4 Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Doty averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 4.0 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Raven Preston is averaging 11.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Tara Cousins is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 56.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.