Andrews leads Charlotte against Wichita State after 20-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-15, 2-9 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Wichita State after Alexis Andrews scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 86-80 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers have gone 3-7 at home. Charlotte gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Shockers are 2-10 in conference games. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Jayla Murray averaging 5.5.

Charlotte scores 61.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 69.0 Wichita State allows. Wichita State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Charlotte has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay Kay Green is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the 49ers. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Murray is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.