Anderson, Northern Iowa Panthers to visit Stirtz, Drake Bulldogs

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-8, 7-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-2, 8-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Tytan Anderson and Northern Iowa visit Bennett Stirtz and Drake in MVC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Drake is sixth in the MVC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Stirtz averaging 7.8.

The Panthers are 7-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Anderson averaging 8.1.

Drake makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Stirtz is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.