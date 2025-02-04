Anderson, Northern Iowa Panthers to visit Osei-Bonsu, Missouri State Bears

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-15, 1-11 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tytan Anderson and Northern Iowa visit Michael Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State in MVC play.

The Bears are 6-5 in home games. Missouri State has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 8-4 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Anderson averaging 6.5.

Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 75.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 71.8 Missouri State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is averaging 15.2 points for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.