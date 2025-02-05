Anderson, Northern Iowa Panthers square off against the Missouri State Bears

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-9, 8-4 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-15, 1-11 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tytan Anderson and Northern Iowa visit Michael Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State on Wednesday.

The Bears have gone 6-5 at home. Missouri State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 8-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Missouri State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 46.8% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trey Campbell is averaging 10.5 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.