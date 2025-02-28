Anderson leads Presbyterian against Gardner-Webb after 27-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-22, 4-11 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-17, 7-8 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Gardner-Webb after Kishyah Anderson scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 67-60 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-5 in home games. Gardner-Webb averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Hose are 4-11 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gardner-Webb averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Blatchford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Ashley Hawkins is shooting 42.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Hose. Shelby Fiddler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

