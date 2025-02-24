Anderson leads Incarnate Word against Lamar after 22-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (18-10, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-14, 7-10 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Lamar after Jalin Anderson scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 63-61 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 10-5 in home games. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.0.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 13-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 8-5 against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 71.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the 69.0 Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lamar Cardinals, while averaging 14.5 points. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.