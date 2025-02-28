Anderson and Wichita State host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (9-18, 4-12 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-20, 3-13 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Charlotte after Princess Anderson scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 68-64 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Shockers have gone 6-8 in home games. Wichita State allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The 49ers are 4-12 in conference games. Charlotte has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wichita State averages 62.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 68.0 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 60.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 68.7 Wichita State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Shockers. Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 11.6 points. Keanna Rembert is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.