Andersen and Fairfield host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-19, 3-14 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (23-3, 17-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Sacred Heart after Meghan Andersen scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 81-61 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags have gone 11-1 at home. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cyanne Coe averaging 1.6.

The Pioneers have gone 3-14 against MAAC opponents.

Fairfield makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Sacred Heart averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersen is averaging 14.7 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 19.2 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

