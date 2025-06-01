And with that, an era ends: ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT’

Ernie Johnson could barely get the words out.

The run of “Inside the NBA” on TNT came to an end on Saturday night after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season — and keep Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley together, still doing most shows from Atlanta — but the final TNT sign-off was an emotional one.

“I’m proud to say for the last time, ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT,'” Johnson said, before turning his back to the camera, placing his microphone on the desk and getting up from that set for the final time.

NBA games will not be airing on TNT starting next season when the league’s new television package kicks in — an 11-year media rights deal worth at least $76 billion, one that keeps games on ABC and ESPN, brings the league back to NBC and starts a new relationship with Amazon Prime Video.

ABC will broadcast the NBA Finals, meaning the end of the Eastern Conference finals between Indiana and New York was the end of TNT’s run. Turner Sports first acquired an NBA package in 1984 and games were on TNT since the network launched in 1988.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner holds the trophy as players celebrate after winning Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ Mast

“Even though the name changes, the engine is still the same,” O’Neal said during the final broadcast. “And to that new network we’re coming to, we’re not coming to (expletive) around. … We’re taking over, OK? I love you guys and I appreciate you guys.”

The moment was not lost on Indiana coach Rick Carlisle. His team had just clinched a spot in the NBA Finals by beating New York, and when his brief interview with Johnson during the trophy ceremony was over, Carlisle grabbed the microphone out of the host’s hands.

“Congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that’s coming to an end,” Carlisle said in the unprompted tribute. “We’re all very sad about that.”

The names of countless past and current broadcasters and analysts were included in the many tributes offered on-air after the game, including Doug Collins, Hubie Brown, Dick Stockton, Cheryl Miller, Danny Ainge, John Thompson, Steve Kerr, Mike Fratello, Marv Albert, Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Candace Parker and Craig Sager.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude,” TNT’s Kevin Harlan said on-air, speaking to the viewers. “Not sadness, but gratitude and happiness for what has been. It has been an honor. It has been a privilege. And I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as we have.”

Harlan had the play-by-play call for the final game, with Reggie Miller, Stan Van Gundy and Allie LaForce on the broadcast as well.

“Think about my life. I’m very fortunate,” Miller said. “I’ve only known two things: 18 years with one franchise in this building with the Indiana Pacers, and 19 years with Turner.”

Many members of the TNT production crew have gotten jobs with NBC and Amazon, Johnson said, because of their exemplary work to this point. “Best production crew in the business, I might add,” Johnson said.

And when it turned back to the “Inside the NBA” crew for one last time on TNT, the emotions were clear.

“This has just been a magnificent ride,” Smith said.

Barkley talked about how he was going to sign with NBC when starting his broadcast career, then switched to TNT.

“I just want to say thank you to the NBA,” Barkley said. “Every coach I’ve had, every player I’ve played with, for giving me this magnificent life that I’ve had. I am so lucky and blessed. I’m lucky and blessed. And I want to thank TNT. Even though we’ll never say TNT Sports again, I want to thank TNT for giving me a magnificent life.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.