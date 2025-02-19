Amoore and No. 14 Kentucky host Missouri

Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-14, 2-10 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky visits Missouri after Georgia Amoore scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 84-55 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 10-7 at home. Missouri has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 9-3 against conference opponents. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

Missouri makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Kentucky averages 11.3 more points per game (77.1) than Missouri allows to opponents (65.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amoore is averaging 19 points and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.