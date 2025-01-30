Amey and Loyola Marymount host Portland

Portland Pilots (7-15, 2-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-8, 4-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Portland after Myron Amey Jr. scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-68 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots have gone 2-7 against WCC opponents. Portland is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Lions. Amey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

A.Rapp averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Max Mackinnon is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.