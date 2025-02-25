American visits Navy on 13-game road slide

American Eagles (1-25, 1-14 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (16-10, 8-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American travels to Navy looking to end its 13-game road skid.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-7 in home games. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 66.8 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-14 against Patriot opponents. American has a 0-15 record against teams above .500.

Navy scores 66.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 70.7 American allows. American averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Navy gives up.

The Midshipmen and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals. Julianna Almeida is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Laura Nogues averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Cecilia Kay is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.