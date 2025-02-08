American visits Lehigh for conference showdown

American Eagles (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Gillus and Lehigh host Matt Rogers and American in Patriot League play Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Lehigh is the best team in the Patriot League with 12.3 fast break points.

The Eagles are 8-3 against conference opponents. American has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lehigh averages 70.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 69.7 American allows. American has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Knostman is averaging 3.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 11 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.