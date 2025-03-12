American takes on Navy in Patriot League Championship game

Navy Midshipmen (15-18, 12-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (21-12, 15-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Navy in the Patriot League Championship.

The Eagles are 15-5 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. American is ninth in the Patriot League with 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Matt Rogers averaging 8.4.

The Midshipmen are 12-8 in Patriot League play. Navy has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

American is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Navy allows to opponents. Navy’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than American has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Navy won the last matchup 68-60 on Feb. 27. Jordan Pennick scored 22 to help lead Navy to the win, and Rogers scored 17 points for American.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is averaging 18.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Pennick is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

