American takes on Mount St. Mary’s in First 4 matchup

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (22-12, 15-8 MAAC) vs. American Eagles (22-12, 16-5 Patriot League)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles are 16-5 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. American has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 15-8 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

American makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 70.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 67.3 American allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Carmelo Pacheco averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Dola Adebayo is averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.