American takes on Army after Rogers’ 22-point game

American Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (15-11, 9-5 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: American faces Army after Matt Rogers scored 22 points in American’s 72-51 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Black Knights have gone 11-3 in home games. Army averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Ryan Curry with 3.8.

The Eagles have gone 11-3 against Patriot League opponents. American has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Army is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% American allows to opponents. American averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is averaging 18.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Knights. Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rogers is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.