American plays Colgate in Patriot League Tournament

Colgate Raiders (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (20-12, 14-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: American and Colgate play in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Eagles are 14-5 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. American is seventh in the Patriot League with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Lincoln Ball averaging 1.7.

The Raiders are 11-8 in Patriot League play. Colgate has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

American’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging nine points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jeff Woodward is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Jalen Cox is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

