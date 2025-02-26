American hosts Navy after Benigni’s 26-point showing

Navy Midshipmen (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (18-11, 12-4 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays American after Austin Benigni scored 26 points in Navy’s 83-77 overtime victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 11-1 at home. American is second in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Midshipmen are 8-8 in conference matchups. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

American is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 70.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 68.2 American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Aidan Kehoe is averaging 9.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Benigni is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.