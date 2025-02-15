American hosts Loyola (MD) after Ilic’s 20-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-14, 5-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-10, 10-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays American after Milos Ilic scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 64-60 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. American ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 12.3 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 3.6.

The Greyhounds are 5-8 in conference matchups. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot League allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

American scores 69.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.8 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ilic is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

