American hosts Colgate after Driscoll’s 22-point outing

Colgate Raiders (21-8, 11-5 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-26, 1-15 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Colgate after Molly Driscoll scored 22 points in American’s 88-60 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles are 1-11 on their home court. American is fourth in the Patriot with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cecilia Kay averaging 6.6.

The Raiders are 11-5 in Patriot play. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christiana Midgette averaging 1.8.

American’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 68.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 71.4 American gives up.

The Eagles and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay is averaging 11.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

