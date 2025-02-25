American hosts Benigni and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (18-11, 12-4 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits American after Austin Benigni scored 26 points in Navy’s 83-77 overtime victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 11-1 at home. American is 8-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen have gone 8-8 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

American is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Benigni is averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.