American faces Colgate on 9-game road slide

American Eagles (0-18, 0-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (14-6, 4-3 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American will try to break its nine-game road slide when the Eagles visit Colgate.

The Raiders have gone 8-1 at home. Colgate averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-7 against Patriot opponents. American has a 0-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colgate’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game American allows. American averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anne Bair is averaging 12 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Laura Nogues is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging eight points. Cecilia Kay is averaging 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.