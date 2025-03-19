American Eagles play the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in First 4

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (22-12, 15-8 MAAC) vs. American Eagles (22-12, 16-5 Patriot League)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 16-5 against Patriot League opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. American is the leader in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Mountaineers’ record in MAAC action is 15-8. Mount St. Mary’s is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

American averages 68.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 69.8 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

