American Eagles and Navy Midshipmen play for Patriot League Championship

Navy Midshipmen (15-18, 12-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (21-12, 15-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: American and Navy play for the Patriot League Championship.

The Eagles’ record in Patriot League play is 15-5, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. American has a 9-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen are 12-8 in Patriot League play. Navy has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

American averages 68.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 70.3 Navy gives up. Navy’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than American has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Navy won the last meeting 68-60 on Feb. 27. Jordan Pennick scored 22 to help lead Navy to the win, and Matt Rogers scored 17 points for American.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Pennick is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 11 points. Austin Benigni is shooting 39.1% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

