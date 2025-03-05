American Eagles and Lafayette Leopards square off in Patriot League Tournament

Lafayette Leopards (13-19, 8-11 Patriot League) at American Eagles (19-12, 13-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American and Lafayette play in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Eagles are 13-5 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. American is 8-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards are 8-11 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is 9-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

American’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 68.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.9 American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 55.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alex Chaikin is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.