American Eagles and Lafayette Leopards play in Patriot League Tournament

Lafayette Leopards (13-19, 8-11 Patriot League) at American Eagles (19-12, 13-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: American and Lafayette square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Patriot League games is 13-5, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents. American is 8-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards are 8-11 against Patriot League teams. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 7.2.

American’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 68.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.9 American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Chaikin is averaging 13.5 points for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.