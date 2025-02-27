Almqvist leads Pennsylvania against Dartmouth after 25-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (14-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-16, 2-9 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Dartmouth after Stina Almqvist scored 25 points in Pennsylvania’s 68-63 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Big Green are 3-8 on their home court. Dartmouth averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Quakers are 5-6 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

Dartmouth’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

The Big Green and Quakers match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Page is averaging 14.8 points for the Big Green. Nina Minicozzi is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sarah Miller is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging six points. Almqvist is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 48.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.