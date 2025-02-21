Almeida leads Navy against Holy Cross after 21-point showing

Navy Midshipmen (15-10, 7-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (16-9, 9-5 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces Holy Cross after Julianna Almeida scored 21 points in Navy’s 76-72 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders are 7-3 in home games. Holy Cross is second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.7 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Midshipmen are 7-7 in conference play. Navy is the Patriot leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 7.8.

Holy Cross makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Navy averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Holy Cross allows.

The Crusaders and Midshipmen match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Berger is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Midshipmen. Almeida is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.