Almeida and Navy host Holy Cross

Navy Midshipmen (15-10, 7-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (16-9, 9-5 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces Holy Cross after Julianna Almeida scored 21 points in Navy’s 76-72 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders have gone 7-3 in home games. Holy Cross is the top team in the Patriot with 15.2 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Flanagan averaging 5.2.

The Midshipmen are 7-7 against conference opponents. Navy is fifth in the Patriot scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Morgan Demos averaging 7.0.

Holy Cross makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Navy has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The Crusaders and Midshipmen match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 7.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Midshipmen. Almeida is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

