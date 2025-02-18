Almeida and Navy host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (19-7, 9-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-9, 7-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Colgate after Julianna Almeida scored 25 points in Navy’s 68-64 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Midshipmen are 7-6 in home games. Navy ranks third in the Patriot with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Morgan Demos averaging 7.0.

The Raiders are 9-4 against Patriot opponents. Colgate averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 17-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Navy is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 7.2 more points per game (68.5) than Navy allows to opponents (61.3).

The Midshipmen and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Almeida is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anne Bair is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

