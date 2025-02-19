Almeida and Navy host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (19-7, 9-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-9, 7-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays Colgate after Julianna Almeida scored 25 points in Navy’s 68-64 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Midshipmen are 7-6 in home games. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 66.6 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Raiders are 9-4 against Patriot opponents. Colgate averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Anne Bair with 3.7.

Navy averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Navy gives up.

The Midshipmen and Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is scoring 19.8 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Midshipmen. Almeida is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

Sophia Diehl is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 15.3 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.