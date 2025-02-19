Allen leads UAPB against Texas Southern after 26-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-20, 1-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-12, 11-2 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Texas Southern after D’Arrah Allen scored 26 points in UAPB’s 68-63 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 8-2 in home games. Texas Southern is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 1-12 in SWAC play. UAPB gives up 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

Texas Southern scores 67.2 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 64.9 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 52.3 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 70.0 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Golden Lions match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aylasia Fantroy is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 13.9 points for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.