Allen and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders host conference foe Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-10, 9-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-13, 4-10 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts Incarnate Word in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Islanders have gone 5-6 at home. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.6.

The Cardinals are 9-6 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is third in the Southland with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 2.6.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.9 points for the Cardinals. Shiho Isono is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.