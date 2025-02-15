Allen and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders host conference foe Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-10, 9-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-13, 4-10 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word take on Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland action.

The Islanders are 5-6 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 9-6 in conference matchups. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Madison Cockrell averaging 6.0.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Islanders. Allen is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Shiho Isono is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.