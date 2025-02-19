Alexander leads Boston University against Loyola (MD) after 21-point showing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (13-14, 7-7 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Loyola (MD) after Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points in Boston University’s 93-91 overtime win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers are 10-3 in home games. Boston University has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-9 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

Boston University is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD)’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Alexander is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Milos Ilic is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.