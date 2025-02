Alex Rodriguez makes half-court shot, wins Bucknell student $10,000

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood Sunday, making a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000.

The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot during halftime of Bucknell’s basketball game against Army, which the Bison won 84-53. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students.

The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell, and Leiser is a trustee.

Rodriguez hit 696 career homers with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

___

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves Ownership Group Alex Rodriguez, left, Marc Lore,, second from left, and Glen Taylor, right, pose with Timberwolves new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly (holding jersey) in Minneapolis, May 31, 2022. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerry Holt

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.