Alex Ovechkin breaks the record for most goalies scored on, beating Leevi Merilainen to reach 179

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL record for the most goaltenders scored on, beating Leevi Merilainen in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Merilainen became the 179th goalie Ovechkin has scored against, breaking a tie with Jaromir Jagr atop the career list. The 22-year-old rookie from Finland was appearing in his eighth game in the league.

“You have to know when he’s on the ice he’s going to shoot everything like he did today,” Merilainen said. Ovechkin’s goal came on his third shot on net and fifth attempt.

Earlier in January, Ovechkin scored for a 28th time on Marc-Andre Fleury, tops among all the netminders he has faced since arriving in North America in 2005.

Ovechkin is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record. With No. 874, he moved 21 away from passing Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

The 39-year-old winger continues scoring at a rate unseen in hockey history. Ovechkin is on pace to get to 895 and beyond this spring.

Ovechkin’s goal against Ottawa was his 21st of the season in just his 29th game — he missed 16 games because of a broken left leg. He has gotten to 20 in all 20 of his seasons in the league, including 2013 when a lockout shortened it to 48 games and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the schedule to 56 games.

The Capitals — with 30 wins, 10 losses and five overtime losses — are atop the NHL standings.

