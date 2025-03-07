Alcorn State visits UAPB following Pelly’s 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-24, 1-16 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Alcorn State after Jailah Pelly scored 21 points in UAPB’s 74-65 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-8 at home. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephanie Okowi averaging 2.8.

The Braves are 9-8 in conference play. Alcorn State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UAPB’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okowi is averaging 7.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Brown is scoring 12.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Braves. Zy’Nyia White is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

