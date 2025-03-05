Alcorn State visits Reed and Mississippi Valley State

Alcorn State Braves (10-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-22, 4-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts Alcorn State after Jaylia Reed scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-48 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 4-5 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 16.2 points per game.

The Braves have gone 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Delta Devils. Reed is averaging 10.2 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Maya Claytor is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 4.3 points. Destiny Brown is averaging 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

