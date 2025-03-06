Alcorn State visits Mississippi Valley State following Reed’s 23-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (10-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-22, 4-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts Alcorn State after Jaylia Reed scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-48 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 4-5 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-10 record against teams over .500.

The Braves have gone 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 24.4% from 3-point range.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Braves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Reed is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Brown is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.