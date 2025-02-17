Alcorn State visits Florida A&M following Young’s 28-point game

Alcorn State Braves (8-17, 8-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (11-12, 8-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State after Sterling Young scored 28 points in Florida A&M’s 76-71 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Rattlers are 7-2 in home games. Florida A&M is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Braves have gone 8-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.1% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.5 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.