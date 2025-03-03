Alcorn State takes home win streak into matchup with Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (13-16, 10-6 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-19, 9-6 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Braves face Texas Southern.

The Braves have gone 6-2 in home games. Alcorn State ranks fifth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 10-6 in conference play. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Alcorn State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 36.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Braves. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Kolby Granger is averaging eight points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.