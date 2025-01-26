Alcorn State plays Bethune-Cookman in conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Alcorn State and Bethune-Cookman face off on Monday.

The Braves are 3-2 in home games. Alcorn State is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 10.7.

Alcorn State averages 55.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 63.7 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Braves and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicholson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

