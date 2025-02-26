Alcorn State hosts Loudermill and Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (14-12, 13-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-16, 7-7 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces Alcorn State after Courtlyn Loudermill scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 81-72 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 5-3 at home. Alcorn State has a 5-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-2 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 6.7.

Alcorn State scores 57.6 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 69.7 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Braves. Kailyn Watkins is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Loudermill averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Aylasia Fantroy is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.