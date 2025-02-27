Alcorn State hosts Loudermill and Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (14-12, 13-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-16, 7-7 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Alcorn State after Courtlyn Loudermill scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 81-72 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 5-3 at home. Alcorn State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 13-2 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Alcorn State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Braves and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Loudermill is averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers. Daeja Holmes is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.