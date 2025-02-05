Alcorn State hosts Jones and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-18, 1-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-14, 4-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State after Kearra Jones scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 68-39 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves have gone 4-2 at home. Alcorn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Delta Devils are 1-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.7 points per game.

Alcorn State scores 56.8 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 78.0 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 56.3 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.2 Alcorn State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is scoring 12.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Jaylia Reed averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 21.0% from beyond the arc. D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

