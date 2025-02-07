Alcorn State and UAPB square off in conference matchup

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-17, 1-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-15, 4-6 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destiny Brown and Alcorn State host Kristyna Boyd and UAPB in SWAC play Saturday.

The Braves have gone 4-3 at home. Alcorn State has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Lions are 1-9 in conference matchups. UAPB is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Alcorn State is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 40.1% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Claytor averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 4.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Jailah Pelly is averaging 9.3 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.