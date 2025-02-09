Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State face off for conference showdown

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-20, 1-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 6-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Djahi Binet and Alcorn State host Donovan Sanders and Mississippi Valley State in SWAC action Monday.

The Braves have gone 4-2 at home. Alcorn State is fourth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 1-9 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alcorn State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Delta Devils face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is averaging 10.6 points for the Braves. Julian Lual is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arthur Tate averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Alvin Stredic Jr. is shooting 40.7% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.